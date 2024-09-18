Jordan's King Abdullah appoints reformist Government to advance IMF-backed reforms

Jordan's King Abdullah swore in a reformist government on Wednesday, officials said. The government is tasked with accelerating IMF-backed reforms and implementing political and economic modernization plans.

The Harvard-educated prime minister, Jafar Hassan, headed the monarch's office in his last job. According to officials and politicians, Hasan has proven to be an able administrator during a long public career in which he oversaw economic reforms as deputy premier and during a stint as planning minister.

Politicians say accelerating IMF-guided reforms and reining in more than $50 billion in public debt is crucial in a country with high unemployment and whose stability is supported by billions of dollars of foreign aid from Western donors.

Jafar Hassan, Director of King Abdullah's Office, and Bisher Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, attend a meeting with King Abdullah II, King of Jordan (not shown), at Al Shati Palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2024. (credit: RYAN CARTER/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

The traditional conservative establishment had long been blamed for obstructing a modernization drive advocated by the Western-leaning monarch, fearing liberal reforms would erode their grip on power.

Most Islamist seats since 1989

The new 32-member cabinet includes moderates, tribal politicians, and technocrats. Jafar had canvassed the views of the powerful Islamist opposition, which made significant gains in parliamentary elections earlier this month.

The Islamists won 31 seats, the most they have held since parliamentary life was revived in 1989 after decades of martial law. This makes them the largest political grouping in parliament.

Although the new composition of the 138-member parliament retains a pro-government majority, the more vocal Islamist-led opposition could challenge IMF-backed free-market reforms and foreign policy, diplomats and officials say.