Michael Oren shares with Post expectation for Donald Trump's IAC speech

The Israeli American Council needs to hear from all of America, not just former President Donald Trump, that the US stands squarely with Israel in the face of Hezbollah, former Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday afternoon before the IAC's national summit officially kicked off in Washington, D.C.

Trump will be addressing the summit Thursday night following meetings with Jewish leaders in the capital.

So far, President Biden and Vice President Harris have declined IAC's invitation to also address the summit.

The Post asked Oren if Trump needs to avoid repeating his controversial debate stage remarks that Israel will not exist within two years if he does not win the presidency.

Oren smiled ruefully.

"Israel will exist in two, 20, 2,000 years," he said.