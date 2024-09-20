IDF destroy 1000 ready-to-launch rockets, American officials: No imminent deal
Diplomatic solution in Middle East 'urgent," White House says
A diplomatic solution in the Middle East is achievable and is urgent, the White House said on Thursday.
The White House believes a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas would "lower the temperature" in the region, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Britain calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah after a week of escalation that has brought both sides to the brink of war.
"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Lammy told Reuters after meeting his French, American and Italian counterparts for talks in Paris.
"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."
No class tomorrow: Northern Galilee municipality cancels school
Hatzor Haglilit municipality informed its residents that due to the growing tensions and a situation assessment by the council's emergency team, Friday's classes will be canceled.
The municipal hotline has been opened for inquiries.
'There is no imminent deal': American officials deny reports of a deal, cast doubt on possibility
Officials in the US admitted in private conversations that they do not expect the signing of an agreement between Hamas and Israel regarding the hostage deal before the end of Biden's term, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
"There is no imminent deal, and I'm not sure it will ever be signed," said one of the American officials.
Officials stated that the reasons for the pessimism are the number of security prisoners that Israel will have to release and the Hezbollah pager and walkie-talkie attack that has complicated diplomacy with Hamas.
Also, sources in the Biden administration pointed out that Hamas makes demands and then refuses to agree to a deal after the US and Israel have accepted them.
Over 1000 ready-to-launch rockets in South Lebanon destroyed in IDF strike
These strikes come only days after the far-reaching Hezbollah communications explosion, spanning two days, wounding thousands and killing at least 30 people.
IDF fighter jets struck hundreds of rockets that were ready for immediate launch into Israeli territory, the IDF announced on Thursday night.
Starting on Thursday afternoon, a total of about 100 rocket launchers and other military infrastructure were attacked, including about 1,000 rockets that were ready for immediate launch, the IDF said.
Three Lebanese security officials told Reuters that these were "the heaviest aerial strikes since the conflict began in October."
According to reports in Lebanese media, cited in Israeli media, the number of attacks ranged from about fifty to seventy throughout Lebanon in only about twenty minutes.
On Sunday, the Israeli cabinet voted to officially add the return of residents to the North as an official war goal.
Threatening vengeance
Hezbollah threatened to respond, with leader Hassan Nasrallah live streaming a speech on Thursday in which he goaded Israel, daring it to attack.
"We are waiting for you to enter Lebanese territory. We are waiting for your tanks and will see this as a historic opportunity.”
Nasrallah's speech was dripping with symbolism with references to Surah Al-Hajj, verse 39, which permits Muslims to fight defensive wars, to the red background symbolizing revenge.
These strikes, in combination with the explosions, are only the latest series of defeats that pose serious questions for the terrorist organization.
Fuad Shukr, one of the most senior Hezbollah commanders, was assassinated in July, for which Hezbollah threatened vengeance.
Hezbollah's planned retaliation at the end of August was thwarted by an IDF preemptive strike involving more than 100 strikes across the south of the country.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says