IDF destroy 1000 ready-to-launch rockets, American officials: No imminent deal

(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Officials in the US admitted in private conversations that they do not expect the signing of an agreement between Hamas and Israel regarding the hostage deal before the end of Biden's term, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

"There is no imminent deal, and I'm not sure it will ever be signed," said one of the American officials.

Officials stated that the reasons for the pessimism are the number of security prisoners that Israel will have to release and the Hezbollah pager and walkie-talkie attack that has complicated diplomacy with Hamas.

Also, sources in the Biden administration pointed out that Hamas makes demands and then refuses to agree to a deal after the US and Israel have accepted them.