Who is Ibrahim Aliq, alleged target of Israel's Beirut strike? - explainer

Israel's attack in Beirut on Friday afternoon allegedly targeted head of Hezbollah's Operations Division Ibrahim Aliq, Israeli media confirmed on Friday morning.

So who is this leader in the terrorist organization, and why did Israel allegedly want to take him down?

Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Tahsin, "serves on Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council," according to the Rewards for Justice Program, United States Department of State's national security interagency program that offers reward for information leading to the location or an arrest of leaders of terrorist groups.

During the 1980s, Aqil, according to the program, "was a principal member of Islamic Jihad Organization—[Hezbollah's] terrorist cell—that claimed the bombings of the US Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people."

Designation as a global terrorist

The US Department of State designated Aqil as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2019 as a result of his involvement in multiple terrorist plots, including the kidnapping of national officials in the 1980s.