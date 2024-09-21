Gideon Sa'ar tells Netanyahu that he's uninterested in defense minister role

Gideon Sa'ar told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday that he's interested in taking the role of defense minister in the Israeli government.

The position is currently held by Yoav Gallant.

It was reported this week that the prime minister had been in advanced talks with Sa'ar to replace Gallant in the near future.

Rumors spark protest

The rumor sparked a protest in front of Sa'ar's home on Monday, with demonstrators demanding for a deal to release the hostages held by Hamas.

One report had said Sa’ar discussed a resolution to the issue in discussions about his possible entry into the government, which he denied. Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks during a special plenum session presenting the new emergency government at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 12, 2023. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Sa'ar previously served as Justice Minister between 2021-2022.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report. This is developing story.