War Cabinet allows Netanyahu, Gallant to make sole decisions on action against Hezbollah -N12

The war cabinet has approved a decision that authorizes Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant to decide between themselves whether to take action against Hezbollah, which would ultimately lead to an all-out war in Lebanon, N12 reported on Thursday.

The two alone are now authorized "to take defensive and offensive actions against Hezbollah in order to fulfill Israel's war goals."

This was reportedly decided at the most recent cabinet meeting, in which the members also voted to make returning residents to the North one of the war goals.

According to N12, this new clause may indicate that Gallant and Netanyahu fundamentally agree on their approach to the northern conflict, or at least that their approaches are not significantly different. The IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, on Friday, conducted a situational assessment and tour at the 210th Division on the border of the Golan Heights along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The situation on the Northern border appears to be escalating; on Thursday afternoon, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi approved plans to continue the war in the North. The announcement came moments before Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's planned speech in Lebanon.

Situational assessment

Earlier in the day, Halevi visited the Northern Command to perform a situational assessment and approve attack and defense plans.

Halevi said Israel is "ready to do whatever is required in order to create the conditions for the return of residents to their homes."