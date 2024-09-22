Jerusalem Post
IAF launches fresh wave of strikes in Lebanon after massive Hezbollah attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets, including rocket launches and military structures in several areas in southern Lebanon in a fresh wave of attacks, the IDF stated on Sunday morning.

The IDF added that it carried out the strikes under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Northern Command. 

KAN reported that the IAF carried out over 60 strikes throughout Sunday morning, leading to three people killed and two wounded in Lebanon. 

Israel Air Force fighter jets strike Hezbollah launchers and terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

This response follows Hezbollah's deepest barrage into Israel since the beginning of the war, including over 140 rockets and drones fired toward northern Israel. 

This is a developing story. 

