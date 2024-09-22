Iraq sends drones to northern Israel - report

For the first time since October 2023, alarms were heard in the Beit She'an area in the north due to a suspected drone attack from Iraq, Israeli media reported on Sunday evening.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq terrorist group said on Sunday evening it had launched a drone attack at a target in the Jordan Valley.

No injuries have been reported.

Iraqi terrorists claim responsibility

A Ynet report noted that at least one of the drones crossed from Syrian territory. The IDF is investigating whether the drone was launched from Iraq. Hezbollah drone footage published July 24, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/VIA TELEGRAM@baznews9/VIA SECTION 24A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The Iraqi terrorist group fired the drones aimed at a "target in the Jordan Valley."

The drones followed approximately 150 rockets that were fired at the area, which wounded three people from shrapnel.