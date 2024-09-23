Netanyahu addresses after situational assessment on North

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed recent developments on the northern border with Lebanon in a statement to the Israeli public on Monday.

Following a situation assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu stated: "For those who still don’t understand, I want to clarify Israel’s policy – we don’t wait for a threat, we get ahead of it. Anywhere, on any front, at any time. We eliminate senior figures, we eliminate terrorists, we eliminate missiles – and we’re not stopping.

"Whoever tries to harm us, we strike them even harder. I promised we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north – and that is precisely what we are doing. We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets aimed at Israeli cities and citizens.

"We are facing complex days ahead. I ask two things of you, the citizens of Israel: First, follow the Home Front Command's instructions, as it saves lives; and second, stand together with determination, responsibility, and, of course, patience."