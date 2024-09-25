Jerusalem Post
Lebanon calls Biden's remarks on conflict with Israel 'not promising'

By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 00:03

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed disappointment on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden's remarks about the escalating crisis between Lebanon and Israel, but said he held out hope that Washington could still intervene to help.

"It was not strong. It is not promising and it would not solve this problem," Habib said of Biden's speech at the United Nations earlier in the day. "I (am) still hoping. The United States is the only country that can really make a difference in the Middle East and with regard to Lebanon."

Habib spoke during an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

