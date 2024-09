For the first time since the war started on October 7, sirens sounded in Zichron Ya’acov, near Haifa, and residents reported missile interceptions, according to Israeli media on Wednesday.

The IDF reported that five rockets were fired into the areas of Menashe, Hacarmel and Wadi Ara on Wednesday morning, activating sirens. Magen David Adom said that reports of falls were received, but so far, no casualties have been reported.