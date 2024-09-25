Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Airstrikes target Lebanon, IDF intercepts Hezbollah drones over northern Israel

Britain urges nationals to leave Lebanon • Hezbollah's Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi eliminated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Marjayoun, near the Lebanon-Israel border, on September 23, 2024. (photo credit: RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images)
Extensive airstrikes target Beqaa Valley area of Lebanon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Extensive airstrikes targeted the Beqaa Valley area of Lebanon during the early hours of Wednesday night, Israeli media reported, citing Lebanese media.

Britain urges nationals to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah tensions escalate

The Defense Ministry also announced that 700 troops will be sent to the region to assist in evacuation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Britain, July 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)
Britain has announced that its nationals should leave Lebanon and continued to advise against all travel to the country amid the escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Isarel, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Tuesday.

"The Government continues to prepare its contingency plans following significant escalation between Israel and Lebanon in recent days," the office said in a statement.

Explosions heard in Lebanon's Jiyeh, south of Beirut - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Sounds of explosions were heard in Lebanon's  Jiyeh during the late hours of Tuesday night, Israeli media reported, citing Arab media. 

According to a KAN News report, a Hezbollah residential complex was hit in the strike.

This is a developing story. 

UN Security Council to meet on Lebanon on Wednesday

By REUTERS
The United Nations Security Council will meet at 6 pm (2200 GMT) on Wednesday on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, said Slovenia, president of the 15-member council for September.

Hezbollah rocket chief oversaw rocket fire to Haifa this morning, Hagari says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hezbollah rocket chief Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, who was killed in a targeted strike in Beirut by the IDF on Tuesday, oversaw the rocket fire to Haifa, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said later in the day. 

He added that Israel had thwarted much of Hezbollah's plans to fire rockets at Israeli territory on Tuesday. 

IDF intercepts incoming drones over Atlit from Lebanon

The IDF said it had struck and destroyed dozens of military infrastructure in which were stored. In addition, it targeted numerous launchers which had been directed at Israeli territory. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IAF jets strike weapons depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, August 19, 2024. (photo credit: screenshot via X/ section 27a copyright act)
Two of the three drones that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon were intercepted by the IDF, the military said On Tuesday.

As a result of a hit in the area, a fire broke out, which was subsequently extinguished, the IDF said, adding that minor damage had been caused and no injuries had been reported. 

Top air force official: No one warns enemy to evacuate before attacking

IDF rejects criticism of attacks in Lebanon as illegal.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF carries out strikes on southern Lebanon, 23 Sept 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Israel is the only country that warns the enemy where it is attacking hours before it does so, a senior IAF officer said Tuesday in response to claims that Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon are illegal.

Prior to massive IAF airstrikes in Lebanon on Monday, the IDF issued many location-specific warnings to all local residents to evacuate those areas.

IDF kills Hezbollah rocket chief Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi in Beirut

The strike, conducted on a six-story building in Beirut's Dahieh, targeted a senior Hezbollah official.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah rocket chief Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi was eliminated. September 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The IDF eliminated Hezbollah's rocket chief, Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon. 

Additional Hezbollah commanders from the rocket unit were with Kabisi at the time of the strike. 

Kabisi planned the kidnap terror attack in Mount Dov in the year 2000 in which Hezbollah terrorists kidnapped and killed St.-Sgt. Benyamin (Benny) Avraham, St.-Sgt. Adi Avitan and St.-Sgt. Omar Sawaid, whose bodies were returned to Israel for burial in 2004. 



