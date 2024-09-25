Airstrikes target Lebanon, IDF intercepts Hezbollah drones over northern Israel

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Britain, July 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

Britain has announced that its nationals should leave Lebanon and continued to advise against all travel to the country amid the escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Isarel, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Tuesday.

"The Government continues to prepare its contingency plans following significant escalation between Israel and Lebanon in recent days," the office said in a statement.