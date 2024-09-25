IDF to remobilize two reserve brigades for operations in the North

Following a situation assessment, the IDF announced on Wednesday that it is remobilizing two reserve brigades for operations in the North.

The IDF said that recruiting additional reserve brigades would allow the fight against Hezbollah to continue.

The IDF also said that the operations would create conditions for the safe return of the north's residents to their homes in accordance with the newly adopted war goal.

Shortly following the announcement, the IDF struck over 60 targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence directorate, which it says were used to gather intelligence on Israeli maneuvers in the North. Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, September 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

This attack comes after several days of persistent Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets across the south of the country and Beirut, including the huge communications devices explosion last week.

Several days of attacks

Strikes also hit areas of eastern Lebanon, in the Bekaa Valley, targeting weapons storage facilities.

In response, Hezbollah has attacked Israeli towns and villages in areas that they have not regularly been targeted during the war, including Nazareth.

On Wednesday morning, Hezbollah launched a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv at 6:30 a.m., followed by another attack on Zicron Yaakov later in the day.

Hezbollah is expanding the “equation” of its attacks from its usual targets on Israel's border to include central Israel and areas further from the border, The Jerusalem Post's Yonah Jeremy Bob reported on Wednesday.