Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Home Front Command issues new guidelines for northern communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following a situational assessment by the Home Front Command and the Northern Command, new guidelines were given to communities in northern Israel, the Home Front Command announced on Friday evening. 

The instructions include limiting movement within communities, avoiding large gatherings, controlling access to community gates, and remaining close to protected areas. 

The Home Front Command listed the following communities where guidelines were implemented, which include Katzrin, Kidmat Zvi, Ortal, Sha'al, Ein Zivan, Ramat Trump, Kela Alon, Odem, Elrom, Merom Golan, Buq'ata, and communities in southern Golan, which include Ani'am, Ma'ale Gamla, Natur, Kanaf, and Ramot. 

Vehicle attacked in Tyre, southern Lebanon - report
By AMIR BOHBOT
09/27/2024 09:30 PM
Public shelters opened in Tel Aviv following IDF strike on Hezbollah
By LIAT RON
09/27/2024 09:27 PM
Ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon ongoing - American official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 07:24 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 06:24 PM
Harris has narrow lead over Trump in swing states, Bloomberg poll says
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 05:42 PM
IDF believes military wing of Hamas defeated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 05:08 PM
French foreign minister expected to visit Lebanon in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 04:32 PM
Blinken discusses reducing tensions in Middle East with Turkish FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 04:22 PM
Yoav Gallant says Hezbollah 'getting crushed' by Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 04:02 PM
IAF strikes rocket launchers responsible for morning barrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 02:32 PM
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 25 since early on Friday
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 02:21 PM
Over 30,000 crossed into Syria from Lebanon in past days, says UN
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:57 PM
Moody's expected to downgrade Israel's credit rating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 12:22 PM
UK's Starmer discussed importance of a ceasefire with Lebanon's PM
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:25 AM
Residents of Safed told to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 10:20 AM