Home Front Command issues new guidelines for northern communities

Following a situational assessment by the Home Front Command and the Northern Command, new guidelines were given to communities in northern Israel, the Home Front Command announced on Friday evening.

The instructions include limiting movement within communities, avoiding large gatherings, controlling access to community gates, and remaining close to protected areas.

The Home Front Command listed the following communities where guidelines were implemented, which include Katzrin, Kidmat Zvi, Ortal, Sha'al, Ein Zivan, Ramat Trump, Kela Alon, Odem, Elrom, Merom Golan, Buq'ata, and communities in southern Golan, which include Ani'am, Ma'ale Gamla, Natur, Kanaf, and Ramot.