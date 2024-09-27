68-year-old woman wounded in Safed region, MDA says

A 68-year-old woman was wounded after sustaining blast injuries following Red Alert sirens in northern Israel due to Hezbollah rocket attacks.

MDA paramedics evacuated the woman to Ziv hospital in mild condition.

Patients suffering from anxiety are being treated at the scene, an MDA spokesperson said.

"We conducted searches, and thanks to the discipline and adherence of citizens to the Home Front Command's safety instructions, there were no serious injuries," said MDA paramedic Daniela Reginski. "At one of the sites, a 68-year-old found was located; a rocket had hit her yard, and she suffered from shrapnel injuries while inside her home."