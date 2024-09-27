‘Hard to imagine Nasrallah survived attack,' Israeli official says

Israeli officials have speculated that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the targeted IDF attack on the terror group’s central headquarters in Beirut on Friday.

“Hard to believe he [Nasrallah] got out of it alive,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, adding that Nasrallah had been one of the targets of the strike.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized the strike before addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday morning.

The attack came as the IDF has ratcheted up the level of its strikes on the Iranian proxy group that has long launched attacks against the Jewish state.

For the last year, the IDF and Hezbollah have engaged in a constrained cross-border war that has run concurrently with the Gaza war.

Israel’s strike to eliminate Nasrallah, an attack it has taken credit for, comes some two months after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran. Israel has not claimed credit for that attack but is widely believed to have carried it out.