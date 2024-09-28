Jerusalem Post
IDF on Nasrallah's death: 'We will update as soon as we know the situation'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 00:12

Following the strike on Beirut on Friday, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that they were still investigating the status of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and would update as soon as possible.

"We used a highly precise strike to target Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was hiding in civilian buildings in the Dahiya neighborhood of Beirut."

He also announced that the IDF would soon strike Hezbollah infrastructure built under civilian buildings in Dahiya.

The IDF would be targeting storage areas for coastal missile array that had been sent from Iran.

Hagari also announced that the IAF had begun restricting access to Beirut airport in order to block the importation of weapons.

"IAF jets are now patrolling the area of ​​Beirut's airport. Until now, the State of Lebanon acted responsibly and did not allow the transfer of weapons through the civilian airport. We announce - we will not allow weapons to land at the airport in Beirut."

This is a developing story.



