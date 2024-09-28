Biden: Nasrallah's death was 'measure of justice' for his many victims

US President Joe Biden on Saturday called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "a measure of justice" for his many victims and said the United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-supported groups.

Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to enhance further the defense posture of US military forces in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader war.

Ultimately, he said, the US aimed to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means. He did not address a comment from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying Nasrallah's death would be avenged.

US orders some Beirut embassy staff members to leave Lebanon

The US Department of State on Saturday ordered some employees at its embassy in Beirut and their eligible family members to the leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel. US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, September 27, 2024, as he travels to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for the weekend. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"US Embassy Beirut personnel are restricted from personal travel without advance permission," the State Department said in a statement. "Additional travel restrictions may be imposed on US personnel under Chief of Mission security responsibility, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats."