IDF strikes Beirut, Nasrallah's status unknown, IAF patrolling Lebanese capitol
IDF strikes Shia Beirut neighborhood Dahiya • Nasrallah's status unknown • IDF to begin patrols of Beirut airport • Hezbollah denies weapons or arms depots located in buildings hit in Beirut suburbs
Zainab Nasrallah, daughter of Hezbollah leader, reportedly killed in Beirut strike
Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday.
Channel 12 in Israel reported her death, though there has been no official confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities.
Zainab, known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices, had previously spoken publicly about the death of her brother, Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997.
In a 2022 interview on Al-Manar TV, she described her family’s reaction: “When my brother Hadi was ‘martyred,’ my parents did not shed a single tear,” reflecting the family's pride in their path.
She noted that her mother viewed Hadi’s death as a "shortcut" to the afterlife, and the family chose to honor his sacrifice rather than mourn traditionally.
A culture of martyrdom
"We are embarrassed that we have made such a small sacrifice compared to other families of martyrs," she stated, highlighting the family's conviction and commitment to Hezbollah's ideology.
Her statements underscored the public narrative that martyrdom is seen as a noble cause within her family and among Hezbollah supporters.
The situation remains fluid, with more details expected as the investigation continues.
Israel hopes not to launch ground invasion of Lebanon, Israeli source says
Israel hopes it will not have to proceed with a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Friday after Israel attacked the group's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters it was too early to say whether the attack hit Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
‘Hard to imagine Nasrallah survived attack,' Israeli official says
Israeli officials have speculated that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the targeted IDF attack on the terror group’s central headquarters in Beirut on Friday.
“Hard to believe he [Nasrallah] got out of it alive,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, adding that Nasrallah had been one of the targets of the strike.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized the strike before addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday morning.
Increasing in strikes
The attack came as the IDF has ratcheted up the level of its strikes on the Iranian proxy group that has long launched attacks against the Jewish state.
For the last year, the IDF and Hezbollah have engaged in a constrained cross-border war that has run concurrently with the Gaza war.
Israel's strike to eliminate Nasrallah, an attack it has taken credit for, comes some two months after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran. Israel has not claimed credit for that attack but is widely believed to have carried it out.
France says airstrikes on Lebanon must stop immediately
Airstrikes targeting Lebanon must be brought to an end immediately, France's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday after Lebanese Hezbollah commanders were targeted in southern Beirut.
"The large-scale strikes which took place today in the south suburbs of Beirut brought devastation and claimed many casualties. This must be brought to an end immediately," Nicolas de Riviere told a UN Security Council meeting.
IDF on Nasrallah's death: 'We will update as soon as we know the situation'
Following the strike on Beirut on Friday, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that they were still investigating the status of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and would update as soon as possible.
"We used a highly precise strike to target Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was hiding in civilian buildings in the Dahiya neighborhood of Beirut."
He also announced that the IDF would soon strike Hezbollah infrastructure built under civilian buildings in Dahiya.
When asked about whether others were killed, he said, "Once we've finished investigating, we will update you on the details."
The IDF would be targeting storage areas for coastal missile array that had been sent from Iran. This was due to the experience of the Second Lebanon War, in which anti-ship missiles killed several sailors.
Hezbollah's use of civilian infrastructure
During the presentation, he illustrated weapons storage locations under the civilian apartments in Beirut.
Hagari also announced that the IAF had begun restricting access to Beirut airport to block the importation of weapons.
"IAF jets are now patrolling the area of Beirut's airport. Until now, the State of Lebanon acted responsibly and did not allow the transfer of weapons through the civilian airport. We announce - we will not allow weapons to land at the airport in Beirut."
"We will not allow militarized planes to use a civilian airport. This is a civilian airport for civilian use, and it must be protected as such."
"I will update you throughout the night and tomorrow whenever necessary," he said before signing off.
This is a developing story.
Communication lost with Hezbollah head, says source close to Hezbollah
Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallah was unreachable following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group told Reuters.
Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had not made a statement on his fate. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters Nasrallah was alive and Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe. A senior Iranian security official told Reuters Tehran was checking his status.
Death toll in Israeli strike on Beirut rises to six, Lebanese health ministry says
At least six people were killed and 91 wounded in Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburb on Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, adding that the toll was not final.
Israeli military says it is striking in southern Beirut
The Israeli military said Friday it was striking in southern Beirut, in a statement released by the military.
A blast was heard in Beirut just after midnight on Saturday, a Reuters witness reported, as the Israeli military said it was striking weapons belonging to Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the city.
This is a developing story.
US to 'adjust' its military force posture in Middle East after Israeli strikes in Beirut
President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to "assess and adjust as necessary US force posture" in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday after Israeli strikes in Beirut that Israel said targeted the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group.
"He has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of US objectives," the White House said in a statement.
Iran's foreign minister accuses Israel of using US bombs in Beirut
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of using several US "bunker buster" bombs to strike Beirut on Friday.
"Just this morning, the Israeli regime used several 5,000-pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut," he told a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
Senior Hezbollah commanders were the target of Israel's strike on the group's central headquarters in Beirut's suburbs on Friday, but it was too early to say whether the attack took out Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a senior Israeli official said on Friday.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says