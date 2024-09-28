Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah rocket sparks fire in West Bank settlement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 22:47

Hezbollah fired a rocket at communities in the West Bank east of Jerusalem, triggering alarms in the region, the IDF said on Friday.

Rocket sirens sound in West Bank localities east of Jerusalem. September 28, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)
Rocket sirens sound in West Bank localities east of Jerusalem. September 28, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)

Sirens sounded in the communities of Ma'ale Adumim, Kfar Edomim, and Mitzpeh Yericho, among others.

The IDF stated that there was one rocket that was fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon, which was identified in Mitzpe Hagit. They also stated that Israel Fire and Rescue services are at the scene to extinguish fires caused by the rocket in the area. The IDF did not specify why an interceptor was not launched to counter the rocket.

Forces were deployed to put out a fire caused by Hezbollah in the West Bank settlement Mitzpe Hagit. 

MDA personnel also arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Gallant holding talks on possible expansion of offensive
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 09:34 PM
Israeli strike hit 500m from Beirut airport buildings
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 09:02 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 07:54 PM
Khamenei announces five day mourning in Iran due to Nasrallah's death
By WALLA!
09/28/2024 07:17 PM
UN Sec. Gen. Guterres: I call again for immediate release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 07:16 PM
IDF again strikes southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 05:40 PM
Netanyahu lands in Israel after strike eliminated Hassan Nasrallah
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/28/2024 05:16 PM
Iran Air cancels flights to Beirut until further notice
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 04:51 PM
House with no shelter in Safed suffers direct rocket hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 03:07 PM
Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah killed
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 02:38 PM
France also confirms Hezbollah chief Nasrallah is dead
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 02:17 PM
Lebanon blocks Iranian plane from entering airspace after Israeli threat
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 01:41 PM
Hezbollah says it targets Israeli sites in response to Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:52 PM
'New Order': IDF announces name of Friday Beirut strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 12:05 PM
IDF recruits three additional reserve battalions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 09:58 AM