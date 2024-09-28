Hezbollah rocket sparks fire in West Bank settlement

Hezbollah fired a rocket at communities in the West Bank east of Jerusalem, triggering alarms in the region, the IDF said on Friday. Rocket sirens sound in West Bank localities east of Jerusalem. September 28, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)

Sirens sounded in the communities of Ma'ale Adumim, Kfar Edomim, and Mitzpeh Yericho, among others.

The IDF stated that there was one rocket that was fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon, which was identified in Mitzpe Hagit. They also stated that Israel Fire and Rescue services are at the scene to extinguish fires caused by the rocket in the area. The IDF did not specify why an interceptor was not launched to counter the rocket.

Forces were deployed to put out a fire caused by Hezbollah in the West Bank settlement Mitzpe Hagit.

האזעקות בבנימין: זוהתה נפילה באזור היישוב מצפה חגית, שהציתה שריפה | תיעוד הנפילה @hod_barel pic.twitter.com/kojP1J6aXT — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 28, 2024

MDA personnel also arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story.