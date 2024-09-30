Explosion in Kola district of Beirut, apartment building struck

An Israeli strike early Monday hit an upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district of Beirut, Reuters witnesses said, making it the first Israeli strike within Beirut’s city limits in the escalating hostilities.

Hezbollah confirmed Israel had carried out strikes in Kola on their Telegram channel.

Reuters witnesses heard a bang and saw smoke rise from a hole in the upper floor, which seemed to have been specifically targeted.

This comes after the IAF killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a targeted strike in Beirut on Friday.

KAN posted video footage of the aftermath of an explosion, with people crowding around the rubble. Sirens can be heard in the background.

Local Lebanese media sites and Al Jazeera referred to it as a targeted Israeli strike.

Additionally Sunday night, the IDF announced they were carrying out strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the Beqaa region of southern Lebanon.

This is a developing story.