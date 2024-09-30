Hostages' families protest outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home

Hostages' families and activists from the Women's Protest for the Return of the Hostages demonstrated outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home Monday morning, calling for a hostage deal, the organization reported.

קרובי חטופים ופעילים לשחרורם הצליחו לעבור את חסימות המשטרה והגיעו סמוך לבית רה"מ בירושלים. המוחים דורשים לשוחח עם נתניהו ועם רעייתו שרה@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/k0tvTz7ZOD — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 30, 2024

Family members at the demonstration include Elad Or, brother of killed hostage Dror Or; Gal Goren, son of Mia and Avner Goren; Shai Dickman, cousin of killed hostage Carmel Gat; Ilana Metzger, daughter-in-law of killed hostage Yoram Metzger, Yifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, Lior Fish, cousin of Sagi Dekel Chen, and more.