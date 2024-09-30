Jerusalem Post
Hostages' families protest outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 09:29

Hostages' families and activists from the Women's Protest for the Return of the Hostages demonstrated outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem home Monday morning, calling for a hostage deal, the organization reported.

Family members at the demonstration include Elad Or, brother of killed hostage Dror Or; Gal Goren, son of Mia and Avner Goren; Shai Dickman, cousin of killed hostage Carmel Gat; Ilana Metzger, daughter-in-law of killed hostage Yoram Metzger, Yifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, Lior Fish, cousin of Sagi Dekel Chen, and more. 



