IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets conducted a precise strike on Hezbollah military infrastructure and weapons manufacturing facilities in the Beirut suburbs of Dahieh on Monday night, the military said on Tuesday.  

The IDF added that before the strike, it had taken steps to avoid harming civilians, including issuing warnings to the civilian population, using precise ammunition, and aerial surveillance. 

The military noted that Hezbollah had knowingly positioned such facilities in the heart of the civilian population in Beirut.

"The IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and degrade its military capabilities in Lebanon in order to restore security to the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:25 AM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:20 AM
UAE reaffirms its position towards Lebanon's territorial integrity
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:00 AM
IDF ground forces move into eastern Lebanon under air force cover
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/01/2024 07:54 AM
IAF strikes Shejaia in the Gaza Strip, six killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:25 AM
IDF intercepts rockets fired Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:20 AM
Shanghai knife attack kills three on eve of China's National Day
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:18 AM
Austin spoke with Israel's Gallant, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:25 AM
Fatah organization member wounded in strike on Palestinian refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 04:41 AM
IDF intercepts drone above Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:36 AM
Approximately ten projectiles identified targeting Meron area in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:26 AM
US to donate over $300 million to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 01:39 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troop near Lebanese border towns
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 12:11 AM
Israel's cabinet approves the next phase of the operation in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 11:40 PM