IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh

Israel Air Force jets conducted a precise strike on Hezbollah military infrastructure and weapons manufacturing facilities in the Beirut suburbs of Dahieh on Monday night, the military said on Tuesday.

The IDF added that before the strike, it had taken steps to avoid harming civilians, including issuing warnings to the civilian population, using precise ammunition, and aerial surveillance.

The military noted that Hezbollah had knowingly positioned such facilities in the heart of the civilian population in Beirut.

"The IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and degrade its military capabilities in Lebanon in order to restore security to the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.