Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas refused to take part in ceasefire negotiations for several weeks, US State Department says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hamas terrorist organization has refused to take part in negotiations for a hostage release-ceasefire deal for the past several weeks, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"Hamas has been unwilling to come to the table to engage the past several weeks," Miller said. "So yes, it’s true that we have not been able to advance these ceasefire talks, but it’s not because of any lack of effort by the United States or our partners in the region. It’s because the terrorist organization that Iran has sponsored for years and years and years has refused to come to the table.

"So if Iran wants to use the breakdown of ceasefire talks as an excuse for its actions today, it needs to point to the terrorist group that it controls," he continued. "It’s Hamas that has been responsible in recent weeks for the breakdown of those talks."

He added the Gaza-based terror group had stopped engaging with Egyptian and Qatari mediators. He also said that Israel would have to make difficult decisions regarding the deal, but that "right now and for the past few weeks, it’s been Hamas being unwilling to engage in any meaningful way with the mediators that has kept us from moving towards an agreement."

Funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to be held on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 12:34 AM
IDF conducts precise strikes in Dahieh neighborhood south of Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 12:01 AM
Gulf Cooperation Council calls for Gaza, Lebanon deescalation
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 11:42 PM
Protestors gather outside Netanyahu's Caesarea residence for hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 10:09 PM
Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire, caretaker PM says
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 10:00 PM
Israeli cabinet decides on response to Iran attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:36 PM
US imposes sanctions on entities for weapons smuggling for Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:22 PM
US organized a flight out of Beirut as Americans seek to leave Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 09:01 PM
Over 100 rockets cross from Lebanon into North Israel on Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 08:31 PM
Netanyahu expresses condolences for families of eight soldiers killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 07:59 PM
UK's Starmer reiterates Israel has right to security, to defend itself
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:41 PM
Biden, G7 leaders discussed new sanctions in response to Iran's attack
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:40 PM
Qatar to continue mediation efforts to end Gaza war, emir says
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:34 PM
US looking to align positions with Israel on response to Iran
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:08 PM
France recommends French nationals resident in Iran leave temporarily
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:57 PM