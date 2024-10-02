IDF targets Hamas terrorists operating in multiple command centers in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Tuesday night.

Initially, Israel Air Force aircraft targeted Hamas terrorists operating in a command center inside a tent in the Nuseirat area, central Gaza Strip.

In an operation guided by intelligence from Military Intelligence and Southern Command, the IAF has struck a tent used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute various terrorist activities against Israeli forces.

The terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF forces, the report noted.

Additionally, the IDF struck command centers situated in the former schools "Muskot" and "Rimal" in northern Gaza, the IDF reported later on Wednesday overnight. Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on July 16, 2024. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The operation, which was coordinated with intelligence from Military Intelligence and the Southern Command, had targeted facilities used by Hamas operatives to plan and execute terrorist activities against IDF forces and Israel.

Hamas's systematic violations of international law

Prior to the strikes, extensive measures were taken to minimize the threat to civilians in the area, the IDF noted, which included the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF emphasized that Hamas systematically violates international law by exploiting civilian institutions and populations as human shields for its terrorist operations.

However, despite Hamas's repeated international law violations, the IDF reaffirmed its commitment to pursue terrorist organizations that misuse civilian infrastructure, including schools and other public institutions, for their operations.