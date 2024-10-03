Israel strikes Beirut, Syria as Iran waits for retaliation
Aziz Salha, photographed preparator of Ramallah lynching, killed in IAF strike in Gaza • Funeral of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah on Friday • Hamas refused to take part in negotiations for several weeks
IDF conducts precision strikes in Beirut
The IDF conducted precise strikes in the Dahieh neighborhood in southern Beirut on Wednesday night, with three strikes on the southern suburbs of the city, the military announced.
In the latest Beirut attack, the IDF targeted a building where a Hezbollah member of parliament, Amin Shari, was staying, according to Maariv citing Arab reports.
Funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to be held on Friday - report
The funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, will be held on Friday, according to report from KAN.
Hamas refused to take part in ceasefire negotiations for several weeks, US State Department says
The Hamas terrorist organization has refused to take part in negotiations for a hostage release-ceasefire deal for the past several weeks, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.
"Hamas has been unwilling to come to the table to engage the past several weeks," Miller said.
US resident killed in Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, friend says
"We are deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy...," a White House spokesperson said.
A US resident from Dearborn, Michigan, has been killed in Lebanon, the American government said on Wednesday, with the man's friend and neighbors saying he died in an Israeli airstrike.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as are the deaths of many civilians in Lebanon," a White House spokesperson said.
Iran awaits Israeli retaliation as Khamenei blames US, Europe for regional instability
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the US and the West of helping Israel with financial, logistical, and intelligence support as it battled Iranian proxy groups over the last year
Iran lashed out at the United States and Europe Wednesday as Israel looked to retaliate against the Islamic Republic for its missile attack and the region braced for the possibility of a third confrontation between the two arch-foes.
"In our region, the root cause of problems, which leads to conflicts, wars, concerns and hostilities, and such like, results from the presence of the same people who claim to advocate peace and tranquility in the region.
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target off coast of Gush Dan after explosions were heard in center
Areas included Ramat Hasharon, Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and Petah Tikva, according to reports.
The IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target off the coast of Gush Dan early Thursday morning, the IDF stated.
Israel’s 68,000 evacuees celebrate Jewish new year apart — and wonder when they will return home
Families have had to spend the Jewish holidays separated, as Hezbollah continues to fire at civilian communities.
(JTA) — At this point, Gabi Hasin had grown used to fleeing his home ahead of missile fire from Lebanon. A resident of the northern border city of Kiryat Shemona, Hasin has spent the past year on the move, relocating seven times to keep himself and his family out of harm’s way.
So when he packed his bags and moved south again over the past couple weeks — this time from the northern city of Tiberias to Jerusalem — it was the least of his problems. He's taking sleeping pills for the first time in his life.
‘I discovered I’m much more Israeli than I thought’: How Oct. 7 changed being Israeli in America
Israelis living abroad speak of antisemitism, lack-of-sympathy in the wake of October 7.
(JTA) — While she was studying last year at Columbia University’s journalism school, Eleanor Reich would walk by protests calling for her country to be destroyed. When she would pass by classmates in the hallways, she said, some would avoid her gaze.
Only when she returned home to Tel Aviv did she feel like she could exhale. She said when she arrived for her first trip back in December, she immediately started crying.
Aziz Salha, photographed preparator of Ramallah lynching, killed in IAF strike in Gaza - report
Salha became famous for waving his hands out the window that were covered in the blood of two IDF reserve soldiers that he and other perpetrators of the lynching had murdered.
Aziz Salha, one of the perpetrators of the Ramallah lynching in 2000, was killed in an IAF strike in central Gaza, Army Radio reported early Thursday morning citing Palestinian reports.
Salha became famous for waving his hands out the window that were covered in the blood of two IDF reserve soldiers that he and other perpetrators of the lynching had murdered.
Israel allegedly striking targets in western Syria, state media claims
Israel allegedly struck targets on coastal cities in western Syria, the country's state media claimed.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostels remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says