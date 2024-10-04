Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Iran leader Khamenei says Iran will not delay nor rush to confront Israel

By REUTERS

 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran's recent missile attack on Israel was "legal and legitimate" and was the minimum punishment for Israel's "crimes."

Khamenei told a huge crowd during Friday prayer sermons that Iran will not "procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty" in confronting Israel, adding that the missile attack on Israel was "legal and legitimate."

Iran launched a barrage of missiles against Israel on Tuesday in what it said was retaliation for Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last Friday and the assassination of Hamas' chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Iran blames Israel for Haniyeh's killing. Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.

