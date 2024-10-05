Around five rockets fired at Ramat David air force base, crashes reported

Approximately five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory early on Saturday morning, the IDF said.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted some of the rockets, while the rest fell in open areas, the military added.

As a result, rocket sirens sounded in the area of Ha'Amakim in northern Israel.

Following these alerts, Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, announced that MDA teams were on the way to sites of reported rocket and shrapnel crashes.

Walla later reported that the attack was estimated to have targeted the air force base in Ramat David.

No casualties were reported.

This is a developing story.