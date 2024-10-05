IAF strikes Hamas embedded in former Gazan school, US strikes Houthi territory in Yemen
IDF calls for two more Beirut neighborhoods to evacuate
Israeli military issues new alert for residents of Beirut southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that residents of two South Beirut neighborhoods need to evacuate immediately on Friday.
Adraee announced that residents within 500m of a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood north of Beirut airport and residents within 500m of a building in the Choueifat Al-Umara neighborhood south of Beirut airport.
IDF strikes former school being used by Hamas
IDF jets struck a Hamas compound on Friday in the central Gaza Strip, according to an update on Friday.
The compound was built in what previously served as the "Ahmad al-Kurd" School, which has been transformed into a Hamas command and control center.
The IDF called this further proof of Hamas's systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure, which violates international law.
Parting shot: Borrell accuses Israel of exacerbating conflict, intentionally withholding aid
Borrel has been a persistent critic of Israel throughout his term, but in particular in the year since the October 7 massacre.
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, strongly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for exacerbating the conflict and intentionally withholding aid from Gaza in an interview with Spanish radio on Friday.
Borrell shared his concerns with Onda Cero over the intensity of any Israeli response to the Iranian attack on Israel last Tuesday.
He emphasized that Israel is only able to achieve military superiority thanks to the support it receives from the West.
Britain charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday
The British government said it has chartered a flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday to support its citizens looking to leave the country.
"There are no more scheduled flights, although we will continue to keep this under review," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that more than 250 British nationals have left Lebanon on flights chartered by the government.
American airstrikes launched on Yemen's Sanaa and Hodeidah
Al Masirah TV reported that US and British forces carried out the strikes, but a British government source said Britain was not involved.
The US military said it carried out 15 strikes on Friday against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and even an airport.
Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said the targets were tied to Houthi offensive military capabilities but did not detail whether that included missile, drone, or radar capabilities.
In a post on X, Central Command said the strikes occurred at about 1400 GMT.
CENTCOM's announcement comes after Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of Yemen, reported strikes in Sanaa and Hodeidah.
Strikes also targeted the south of Dhamar city and the southeast of al-Bayda province, the channel added.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes on 15 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen today at about 5 p.m. (Sanaa time).
Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says