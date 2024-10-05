IAF strikes Hamas embedded in former Gazan school, US strikes Houthi territory in Yemen

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that residents of two South Beirut neighborhoods need to evacuate immediately on Friday.

Adraee announced that residents within 500m of a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood north of Beirut airport and residents within 500m of a building in the Choueifat Al-Umara neighborhood south of Beirut airport.