France's Macron shares Oct. 7 message in Hebrew

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a message in Hebrew on X/Twitter Monday morning, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre by Hamas terrorists.

שבעה באוקטובר.הכאב עודנו כאן, חריף כמו לפני שנה. כאבו של העם הישראלי. כאבנו שלנו. כאבה של האנושות הפצועה.לא נשכח את הנספים, את החטופים, ואת המשפחות שליבן שבור מההיעדר או מהציפייה לשיבה. מחשבותי נתונות להן בהזדהות. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 7, 2024

"We will not forget the fallen, the hostages, and the families whose hearts are broken from their absence or the expectation of return," the French leader wrote.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also referred to the massacre in a post on X, dubbing it the "darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust."

He added, "One year on from these horrific attacks, we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country. We will not falter in our pursuit of peace, and on this day of pain and sorrow, we honor those we lost and continue in our determination to return those still held hostage, help those who are suffering, and secure a better future for the Middle East."