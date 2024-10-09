Jerusalem Post
Special forces kill four terrorists in Nablus operation - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 9, 2024 18:26

Special forces killed four terrorists in a vehicle during an operation in Nablus in the West Bank, army radio reported on X/Twitter Wednesday evening. 

They were seen armed moments before they were killed, footage published by army radio showed.

A source told Kan that the terrorists killed in Nablus were a squad of terrorists from the Balata Camp that were preparing to carry out an attack against Israelis.

This is a developing story.



