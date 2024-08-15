Jerusalem Post
IDF kills two, wounds four terrorists in Balata refugee camp in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An IAF drone targeted armed individuals in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, West Bank, the Army Radio Station posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning.

According to the post, the attack took place as part of an IDF operation in the refugee camp, where armed terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers. During the fire exchange, two terrorists were killed, and an additional four were wounded.



