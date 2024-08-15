IDF kills two, wounds four terrorists in Balata refugee camp in West Bank

An IAF drone targeted armed individuals in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, West Bank, the Army Radio Station posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning.

כטב"ם של חיל האוויר תקף חמושים במחנה הפליטים בלאטה בשכם במהלך פעילות כוחות צה"ל במחנה - שני מחבלים חוסלו ו-4 נפצעו. הכוחות גם ניהלו חילופי אש מול מחבלים שירו והשליכו מטענים מאולתרים לעבר הכוחות, שהשיבו אש ופגעו במספר מחבלים. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו@Doron_Kadosh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 15, 2024

According to the post, the attack took place as part of an IDF operation in the refugee camp, where armed terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers. During the fire exchange, two terrorists were killed, and an additional four were wounded.