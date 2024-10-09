Dvir Sharvit, Revital Yehud named as civilians killed in Kiryat Shmona rocket barrage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, SHAKED SADEH
Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2024 00:37
Dvir Sharvit and Revital Yehud were named as the two civilians killed in the Hezbollah rocket barrage fired at Kiryat Shmona. October 9, 2024. (photo credit: Via Maariv)
Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, were named as the two individuals killed during Wednesday's Hezbollah rocket barrage toward Kiryat Shmona, Israeli media reported. 

Two years ago, Yehud recovered from cancer and decided to move from Eilat to Kiryat Shmona, following her partner, Sharvit, who began working as a confectioner in the Galilee.

Despite being pressed by relatives to leave the city and evacuate to Beersheba, the couple decided to remain in the North, along with their three dogs who were also killed from shrapnel. 

Relatives mourn Yehud and Sharvit 

Yehud's sister said of her sister, "Our hearts are broken. We can't believe that Revital is no longer with us. She was a woman that was all goodness."

Meir Ben Shitrit, a relative of Sharvit, said, "We have lost an amazing person who had a huge heart. A person who loves to help and loves justice. We feel like we are in a bad dream, but unfortunately, this is our horrible reality."

Israeli security and rescue forces operate where a direct hit was sustained in Kiryat Shmona. October 9, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Sharvit is set to be buried in the cemetery in Kiryat Arba, while Yehud will be buried in the cemetery in Beersheba.

The two sustained fatal wounds from falling shrapnel, and Magen David Adom paramedics were forced to pronounce them dead. 



