Police arrest 54 illegal residents working in Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv District Police arrested 54 illegal residents during a recent operation in the Yarkon District, including one with a security background, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Additionall, as part of the operation, a cafe on Aba Achimeir Street in Tel Aviv was closed for employing an illegal worker, according to Israeli media.

A criminal investigation has been launched against the cafe's employers.

The Israel Police emphasized their commitment to combat illegal residency and protect public safety, stating, "We will continue to focus operational efforts against illegal residents who infiltrate the territory of the State of Israel in violation of the law."