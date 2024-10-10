Israeli strike on Beirut targeted at least one Hezbollah figure, Lebanese security source says

An Israeli strike hit a central neighborhood in the Lebanese capital on Thursday evening, an area that had not been previously hit, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

The Israeli strike on central Beirut late on Thursday targeted at least one senior figure in Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear who the target was. The strike hit a neighborhood not previously hit, and well outside Beirut's southern suburbs.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen rising from central Beirut after missiles were heard flying over the city, Reuters witnesses said.

Sharing footage of the strike, Kan shared reports that two were killed and nine wounded in the strike.

Hezbollah's attacks on Israel

Hezbollah began firing missiles at Israel on October 8, a day after Hamas's large-scale assault on southern Israel. The Gaza-based terror group murdered over 1200 people and abducted some 250 people. A view shows smoke and flames, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Nahariya, Israel, October 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The constant Hezbollah fire from Hezbollah led to northern communities evacuating from the border.

Israel later updated its war goals to ensure the safe return of northern residents, which led to Israel launching a small ground operation into Lebanon.