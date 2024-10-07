IDF increases to three division in Lebanon, may increase to significantly more

The IDF on Monday expanded to three divisions in the invasion of southern Lebanon, adding Division 91 to Divisions 98 and 36, while IDF sources said that the invasion force will likely significantly grow in the near future.

The maximum number that the IDF used in Gaza at the start of the war in October-November 2023 was five full divisions, and depending on varying division sizes, it could generally range between 25,000-50,000 troops, though the military did not specify any numbers in this particular case.

The massive increase after only Division 98 invaded Lebanon on September 30 could signal an effort to destroy Hezbollah weapons in southern Lebanon more rapidly or an evolving strategy to present a more robust force for holding the area as a bargaining chip for future negotiations over a new security balance between Israel and Hezbollah.

The IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, on Friday, conducted a situational assessment and tour at the 210th Division on the border of the Golan Heights along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hitting Hezbollah in Beirut

The IDF also said that it had recently attacked over 100 Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

IDF sources said that Hezbollah has had a massive project to try to bring its weapons from southern Lebanon to Beirut to save them from the IDF invasion, but that the IDF has followed these efforts and is acting aggressively to thwart them.

Next, IDF sources said that intelligence has been stronger with Hezbollah targets than it was with Hamas targets in bringing the Lebanese terror group to its knees much faster because of a mix of different factors, including Hezbollah's structure as well as a higher investment in intelligence on Hezbollah for years.