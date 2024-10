Rocket sirens sounded in several localities in the Upper Galilee, starting at 7:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Alerts blared in Peki'in, Kfar Vradim, and Beit Jann, among other places.

Later on Sunday, starting at 09:01 a.m. local time, several rocket sirens sounded in Haifa and its bayside suburbs in addition to Acre and Nahariya.

Following the sirens, the military noted that five rockets had crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon and had been intercepted by the IDF.