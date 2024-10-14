IDF intercepts three Hezbollah missiles fired at central Israel, strikes launchers

Sirens sounded across the coastal plain north of Tel Aviv in more than 182 localities on Monday.

The IDF announced that three surface-to-surface missiles were detected crossing into Israel from Lebanon, and all three were successfully intercepted.

The IDF also added that the IAF aircraft had struck the launcher, from which the missiles were fired.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that no injuries were reported. A map of every locality in Israel where a rocket siren was activated as a result of the launches from Lebanon. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

After the sirens finished, the Police Spokesperson’s Unit sent out the following message:

Rocket alert alarms have sounded in the Tel Aviv District. The Israel Police is actively conducting searches to identify impact sites of rocket debris in the area.

Officers are engaged in operational searches in response to reports received at the 100 emergency hotline, aiming to locate and secure any potential impact sites to ensure public safety.

We will provide further updates shortly and urge residents to remain near protected areas, avoid approaching impact sites, and refrain from touching any debris that may contain explosives. Please report any findings immediately to the Israel Police at hotline 100.

Civic Responsibility and Public Cooperation Save Lives.