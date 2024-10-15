Israel faces potential shortage of interceptor missiles amid Iran threats - report

Israel is facing a potential shortage of defense system interceptor missiles as it bolsters air defenses against possible attacks from Iran and its proxies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

It is important to note that the report likely refers to Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors against ballistic missiles and not Iron Dome interceptors against rockets.

If Iran and Hezbollah attack Israel simultaneously, Israel's air defenses may be overwhelmed, Dana Stroul, a former senior US defense official, explained to the Financial Times. “If Iran responds to an Israel attack and Hezbollah joins in too, Israel's air defenses will be stretched,” Stroul said.

Stroul also noted that the US cannot indefinitely sustain supply efforts for both Ukraine and Israel, as resources are reaching a critical limit.

Moreover, Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, the state-owned manufacturer of Arrow interceptors for shooting down ballistic missiles, told the Financial Times that he was operating on triple shifts to keep the production lines active.

Production line working around the clock

“Some of our lines are working 24 hours, seven days a week. Our goal is to meet all our obligations,” Levy explained. He further noted that the production time for interceptor missiles was "not a matter of days," while the size of Israel's interceptor missiles stockpiles are not accessible to the public, Levy emphasized that, “It is no secret that we need to replenish stocks.”

The Financial Times report noted that Israel's three-layered air defense has mostly succeeded in intercepting drones and missiles launched by Iran and its allies since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War on October 7. The Iron Dome stops short-range rockets from Gaza, David’s Sling intercepts heavier rockets from Lebanon, and the Arrow system blocks long-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

In April, with help from the US and other allies, Israel managed to stop 99% of an Iranian attack involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. However, the Financial Times noted that on October 1, Israel struggled with another attack, as about 30 missiles hit Nevatim Air Base and one exploded close to Mossad’s headquarters.