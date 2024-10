The IDF released a graphic on Tuesday showing the eliminated members of Hezbollah's senior military leadership. IDF graphic showing eliminated members of Hezbollah's senior leadership. October 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The fates of two members remain unknown, according to the graphic.

Hezbollah Operations Council head Hashem Safieddine's possible survival contradicts a statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu last week when the prime minister claimed Safieddine had been killed.