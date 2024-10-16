FM Katz: Israel wants UNIFIL in southern Lebanon day after war with Hezbollah ends

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israel wants UNIFIL to operate in southern Lebanon after the war ends.

"The State of Israel places great importance on the activities of UNIFIL and has no intention of harming the organization or its personnel.," Katz said in a post to X/Twitter.

"Furthermore, Israel views UNIFIL as playing an important role in the "day after" following the war against Hezbollah."

"It is the Hezbollah terrorist organization that uses UNIFIL personnel as "human shields," deliberately firing at IDF soldiers from locations near UNIFIL positions in order to create friction."

"The State of Israel will continue to do what is necessary to restore the security to the citizens of Israel and the return of the residents of the north safely to their homes, and will continue to make every effort to avoid harming UNIFIL all while coordinating with UNIFIL commanders and in accordance with international law."