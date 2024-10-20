Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu said he wouldn't listen to Biden, Trump announces at Penn. rally

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The reason Israel is in such a strong position is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to listen to President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night,

"[Biden's] telling Bibi, Netanyahu don't do this... all our great congressmen are there, don't do any of these things, and Bibi didn't listen to him." Trump said.

"And I tell you what, they're in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago, that's for sure."

According to Trump, Netanyahu called him to say the reason for Israel's success was Netanyahu ignoring Biden's requests.

"He said it's pretty incredible, but he wouldn't listen to Biden," he said, "because if he did, they wouldn't be in this position."

Security Cabinet to convene Sunday at 19:30
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 11:40 PM
Military Police to check death of Hezbollah terrorist in IDF custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:42 PM
Over 10,000 humanitarian aid packages airdropped to Gaza by 13 countries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 05:11 PM
EU chief diplomat calls for ceasefire in Middle East after Sinwar's death
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 01:46 PM
Gunmen kill two Mozambique opposition figures ahead of election protests
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 01:22 PM
Israeli military spokesperson denies rumours of hostage rescue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 12:45 PM
Iran hosts joint naval drills with Russia and Oman in Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 11:42 AM
Drone launched towards Caesarea intended to hit Netanyahu's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:46 AM
Israel Police arrest 12 for involvement in fight, shooting in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:44 AM
Supreme Leader Khamenei calls Sinwar 'heroic' in response to his death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 08:27 AM
'I'll kill you,' man shouts in Arabic before stabbing attack in Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 07:54 AM
Saudi media offices in Baghdad ransacked by pro-Iraq militia group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 07:27 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sound in central Israel
By WALLA!
10/19/2024 06:34 AM
Mexico's navy arrests 23 people in record drugs bust
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 05:59 AM
Over 30 killed in heavy strikes in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 12:50 AM