Netanyahu said he wouldn't listen to Biden, Trump announces at Penn. rally

The reason Israel is in such a strong position is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to listen to President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night,

"[Biden's] telling Bibi, Netanyahu don't do this... all our great congressmen are there, don't do any of these things, and Bibi didn't listen to him." Trump said.

"And I tell you what, they're in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago, that's for sure."

According to Trump, Netanyahu called him to say the reason for Israel's success was Netanyahu ignoring Biden's requests.

"He said it's pretty incredible, but he wouldn't listen to Biden," he said, "because if he did, they wouldn't be in this position."