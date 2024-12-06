Two California boys shot at Christian school in revenge for Gaza 'genocide'

Two kindergarten-age boys were shot at a Seventh-Day Adventist Christian school in California on Wednesday by a man with a lengthy criminal and mental health history claiming to be taking revenge of American involvement with a supposed Gaza "genocide" and attacks on Yemen, according to a Thursday Butte County Sherriff's office briefing.

Roman Mendez, 6, and Elias Wolford, 5, were in critical but stable condition following the attack on the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo by gunman Glenn Litton.

The 56-year-old assailant, who was found at the school by first responders with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, had left a statement justifying the shooting as revenge for the ongoing Israeli military operation against Hamas in Gaza and operations to counter Ansar Allah's maritime terrorism and missile attacks.

"Countermeasures involving child execution has now been imposed at the Seventh Day Adventist school in California, United States by the International Alliance," read the manifesto shared by Butte County Sherriff Kory Honea at the Thursday briefing. "I, Lieutenant Glenn Litton of the Alliance, carried out countermeasures in necessitated response to America's involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians along with attacks towards Yemen."

Honea noted that Litton had "significant" mental health issues and had likely cobbled together information from various different sources to create a different reality. The shooter, Glenn Litton, age 56 (credit: Butte County Sherriff)

Law enforcement was working to identify if there was indeed an organization by the name of "International Alliance" or if it was a fabrication of a Litton's. Investigators have thus far found no indication that such an organization exists.

Honea said that the suspect had explored other Seventh Day Adventist schools as alternative targets. Litton had attended a Seventh Day Adventist school as a young man, and had targeted the religious group due to his "notions" about the Christian movement's activities.

Litton, who according to Honea had a lengthy criminal record and mental health issues, arrived at the school on Wednesday after having booked an uber under the name Mark Hansen. Litton had reportedly scheduled an appointment with the school's administrators under the alias Michael Sanders, an identity that he had previously used in a November license forgery and theft of a U-Haul truck. Under the guise of Sanders, Litton pretended to be interested in enrolling his fictitious grandson at the school.

After a tour of the facilities, Honea said that Litton headed toward the school's parking lot, then turned toward the playground. The attacker pulled out a concealed ghost gun pistol and shot the two boys.

Honea said that the children would likely have to undergo multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery process.

"The people that truly matter are the victims," rather that the perpetrator, Honea remarked.

Community initiatives

Several community initiatives have been organized to aid the families. The North Valley Community foundation is holding an online fundraiser and a chili buffest fundraiser is set to be held on Monday at the Oroville Southside Community Center. A candelight prayer vigil was scheduled for Friday in front of the downtown Oroville Christmas tree.

Oroville Mayor David Pittman said that the entire community was thinking and praying for the wounded boys and all the students, staff, and families associated with the school.

"Sadly, our schools must plan and train for these kinds of events and pray they never occur," Pittman said in a Thursday statement. "Our schools must be safe places. To the Feather River Adventist School staff, you and your students have suffered unimaginable trauma today. We, as a community, are here to support you through your healing."