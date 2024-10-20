Jerusalem Post
Iranian woman killed in Lebanon strike, Iranian embassy claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Iranian woman was killed in a strike in Lebanon on Saturday, the Islamic Republic's embassy in the country claimed in a post on X/Twitter. 

IDF arrests four Palestinians with M16s in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 02:33 PM
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 02:32 PM
UN condemns Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 02:01 PM
Nine injured in multi-car crash on Route 444
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 12:56 PM
IAF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 10:28 AM
Hamas interested in returning Sinwar's body to Gaza, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 08:25 AM
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target above Haifa maritime territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 07:58 AM
Security Cabinet to convene Sunday at 19:30
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 11:40 PM
Military Police to check death of Hezbollah terrorist in IDF custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:42 PM
Over 10,000 humanitarian aid packages airdropped to Gaza by 13 countries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 05:11 PM
EU chief diplomat calls for ceasefire in Middle East after Sinwar's death
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 01:46 PM
Gunmen kill two Mozambique opposition figures ahead of election protests
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 01:22 PM
Israeli military spokesperson denies rumours of hostage rescue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 12:45 PM
Iran hosts joint naval drills with Russia and Oman in Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 11:42 AM
Drone launched towards Caesarea intended to hit Netanyahu's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:46 AM