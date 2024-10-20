Netanyahu vows response to assassination attempt, Harris claims Israel comitting genocide

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A Hezbollah drone was launched at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Caesarea residence on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu and his wife were not at the location. No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

In an interview with Prof. Amatzia Baram, a Middle East expert, he shared insights into the security situation in the Middle East and the connections between Tehran, Hezbollah, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. A key question raised during the conversation was whether Iran had tried to target Netanyahu amid the clashes.