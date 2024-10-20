Netanyahu vows response to assassination attempt, Harris claims Israel comitting genocide
Drone slams into Caesarea • IDF names two fallen soldiers killed in Gaza Strip • Additional IDF soldier succumbs to wounds
'They can reach anywhere': Iran's message behind the drone attack on Netanyahu's home - interview
Prof. Amatzia Baram explains how a Hezbollah drone strike near Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence highlights Iran’s growing influence in the conflict.
A Hezbollah drone was launched at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Caesarea residence on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu and his wife were not at the location. No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.
In an interview with Prof. Amatzia Baram, a Middle East expert, he shared insights into the security situation in the Middle East and the connections between Tehran, Hezbollah, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. A key question raised during the conversation was whether Iran had tried to target Netanyahu amid the clashes.
Israel will respond to attempted assassination of Netanyahu, diplomatic source says
Israel is already poised to retaliate against Iran for its ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state at the start of October.
A drone from Lebanon was launched toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.
No warning sirens were sounded in the northern city ahead of the drone impact and explosion.
A diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night that Israel plans to retaliate for the attempted assassination of Netanyahu by Hezbollah, explaining that ultimately Iran is responsible.
US intelligence documents outlining Israel's potential attack plan on Iran leaked - report
The timing of the leak comes as Israel is completing preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran in response to the October 1 missile attack.
Senior American officials voiced serious concern on Saturday following the leak of two US intelligence documents allegedly outlining Israel’s preparations for a potential strike on Iran. These documents were published by a Telegram account linked to Iran.
While both the US Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the leaked documents, they did not deny their authenticity.
Netanyahu said wouldn't listen to Biden, Trump claims
Trump claimed that Netanyahu would listen to him "100%" if he were in office.
The reason Israel is in such a strong position is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to listen to President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
"[Biden's] telling Bibi, Netanyahu don't do this... all our great congressmen are there, don't do any of these things, and Bibi didn't listen to him." Trump said.
"And I tell you what, they're in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago, that's for sure."
Kamala Harris appears to say Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
"Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real, and I respect his voice."
US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared to claim that Israel is committing genocide, calling it "real" during a talk in Milwaukee on Thursday.
In the videos circulated on social media on Saturday evening, Kamala Harris can be seen addressing a group of students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before being interrupted by a student who asks her to speak about "the genocide" in Gaza.
Sinwar's wife was holding $32,000 Birkin bag in Oct 6 footage
Social media buzzes over alleged Birkin bag in IDF's footage of Hamas leader fleeing to tunnel.
The bag carried by the wife of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in recently published footage of the family was a $32,000 Birkin, according to IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee on Saturday evening.
"While Gaza residents have no money for food, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife's special love for money," IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter, along with a screenshot showing his wife holding what appeared to be a Birkin bag.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says