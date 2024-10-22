Jerusalem Post
IDF evacuates Israeli civilians visiting Joseph's Tomb in West Bank without prior coordination

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A bus carrying dozens of Israeli civilians entered the Joseph's Tomb compound in Nablus, the West Bank, without prior coordination, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

Following a report of the incident, IDF forces entered the area to evacuate the civilians. After all civilians were evacuated, they were transferred to the police for further investigation.

All people were safely removed, and no injuries were reported.

The IDF reiterated that Israeli citizens are prohibited by law from entering Area A.  

