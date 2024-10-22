IDF evacuates Israeli civilians visiting Joseph's Tomb in West Bank without prior coordination

A bus carrying dozens of Israeli civilians entered the Joseph's Tomb compound in Nablus, the West Bank, without prior coordination, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

Following a report of the incident, IDF forces entered the area to evacuate the civilians. After all civilians were evacuated, they were transferred to the police for further investigation.

צה"ל: עשרות ישראלים נכנסו במהלך הלילה ללא תיאום למתחם קבר יוסף - וחולצו, אין נפגעים. הם הועברו לטיפול המשטרה@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/8KBLYdD2M4 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 22, 2024

All people were safely removed, and no injuries were reported.

The IDF reiterated that Israeli citizens are prohibited by law from entering Area A.