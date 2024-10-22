UN Watch to publish 60-page exposé on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

Executive Director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer, announced that the non-profit will be publishing a 60-page exposé on UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

Francesca Albanese will not be happy when our 60-page exposé is released today, on the eve of her American tour. — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 22, 2024

Previously, UN Watch has called for an investigation into Albanese for "illegally requesting payments for work done in her official UN capacity" over alleged payments for speaking events and honorarium for a fake lecture.