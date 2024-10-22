Jerusalem Post
UN Watch to publish 60-page exposé on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Executive Director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer, announced that the non-profit will be publishing a 60-page exposé on UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

Previously, UN Watch has called for an investigation into Albanese for "illegally requesting payments for work done in her official UN capacity" over alleged payments for speaking events and honorarium for a fake lecture.

IDF drone crashes in southern Lebanon after being struck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 09:02 PM
US urges Israel to moderate response in Iran, expedite Lebanon op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:55 PM
Over 230 trucks with humanitarian aid transferred into Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:11 PM
US charges IRGC official in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 07:55 PM
Four children among 18 killed after Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:57 PM
Yellen says US to unveil new sanctions on Russian
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:49 PM
Foreign actors stoke divisions ahead of US elections, spy agencies say
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:28 PM
Poland to close Russian consulate in Poznan
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:06 PM
Turkey's Halkbank not immune from US prosecution in Iran sanctions case
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 04:44 PM
South Africa sees Russia as a valued ally, Ramaphosa tells Putin
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 04:27 PM
IRGC commanders says Israel could carry out 'limited attack'
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 04:18 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to have targeted military base in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 03:54 PM
Hezbollah rakes responsibility for drone strike on PM's home
By MAARIV
10/22/2024 02:45 PM
Islamic State commander for Iraq killed, premier says
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 02:05 PM
IDF Arabic spokesperson issues urgent warning to Al-Hosh residents
By MAARIV
10/22/2024 11:34 AM