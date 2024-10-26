Jerusalem Post
Jordan condemns Israeli strikes on Iranian targets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Jordanian foreign ministry issued a condemnation of Israel's Friday night strikes on military targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran in a Saturday post to X/Twitter.

"The ministry condemns the airstrikes launched by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said, adding that Israel conducted the attacks "in violation of international law and Iran's sovereignty, and a dangerous escalation that leads to more tension in the region."

Itamar Ben-Gvir: 'Attack on Iran is an opening blow'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 07:56 PM
80-year-old woman dies after tripping while getting to bomb shelter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 07:46 PM
PMO: Walla report saying Israel warned Iran before strike is 'false'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 07:45 PM
Gantz: 'Attacks on Iranian military targets marks new phase in war'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 07:18 PM
UN chief Guterres says escalation in Middle East must stop
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 06:52 PM
Biden says he hopes Israeli strikes against Iran are the end
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 06:38 PM
Protesters are outside of President Isaac Herzog's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 06:27 PM
Israeli attacks killed 19 in Lebanon on Friday, year-long toll at 2,653
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 06:08 PM
Iran reopens airspace following Israeli strike
By DR. ITAY GAL
10/26/2024 06:06 PM
Fire breaks out in a residential building in Tel Aviv
By ALON HACHMON
10/26/2024 05:37 PM
Blinken, UK's Lammy discuss Israel-Hamas War, Lebanon conflict
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 03:39 PM
Hezbollah fires some 80 projectiles into Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 03:15 PM
Iraqi facilities not affected by Israeli attack on Iran, agency reports
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 02:38 PM
Russia says it's deeply concerned about escalation between Israel, Iran
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 02:30 PM
Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack in southeast, ministry says
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 02:19 PM