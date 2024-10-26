Jordan condemns Israeli strikes on Iranian targets

The Jordanian foreign ministry issued a condemnation of Israel's Friday night strikes on military targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran in a Saturday post to X/Twitter.

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين القصف الجوي الذي شنته إسرائيل على أراضي الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، خرقاً للقانون الدولي وانتهاكاً لسيادتها، وتصعيداً خطيراً يدفع باتجاه المزيد من التوتر في المنطقة.وأكد الناطق الرسمي باسم الوزارة السفير د. سفيان القضاة على رفض المملكة… pic.twitter.com/V7EaTZL3vW — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) October 26, 2024

"The ministry condemns the airstrikes launched by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said, adding that Israel conducted the attacks "in violation of international law and Iran's sovereignty, and a dangerous escalation that leads to more tension in the region."