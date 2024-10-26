Itamar Ben-Gvir: 'Attack on Iran is an opening blow'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Israel should follow up on its Friday night strikes on Iranian military targets in a Saturday evening post on X/Twitter.

"The attack on Iran is important as an opening blow to damage Iran's strategic assets, and this must be the next step," Ben-Gvir wrote.

התקיפה באיראן חשובה כמכת פתיחה לפגיעה בנכסים האסטרטגיים של איראן, וזה חייב להיות השלב הבא. זו עמדתי ואמשיך להציג אותה בפורומים הרלוונטיים. יש לנו חובה היסטורית להסיר את האיום האיראני להשמיד את ישראל. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 26, 2024

"This is my position, and I will continue to present it. We have a historical obligation to remove the Iranian threat that wishes to destroy Israel."