Some 75 rockets cross into Israel from Lebanon, three wounded

Some 75 rockets crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed on Sunday, following sirens that sounded across the Upper and Central Galilee areas.

A woman in her 50s sustained serious wounds, and two aged 21 and 13 sustained light wounds from smoke inhalation, following the sirens that sounded in the Tamra area, Magen David Adom said.

Earlier on Sunday, police said explosions were heard in Sakhnin in northern Israel. Police added that its forces were searching that area for debris.

Later on Sunday, following the alerts that sounded in northern Israel at 1:42 p.m., the IDF said it had intercepted a drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon.