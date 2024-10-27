Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Some 75 rockets cross into Israel from Lebanon, three wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2024 14:07

Some 75 rockets crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed on Sunday, following sirens that sounded across the Upper and Central Galilee areas.

A woman in her 50s sustained serious wounds,  and two aged 21 and 13 sustained light wounds from smoke inhalation, following the sirens that sounded in the Tamra area, Magen David Adom said.

Earlier on Sunday, police said explosions were heard in Sakhnin in northern Israel. Police added that its forces were searching that area for debris. 

Later on Sunday, following the alerts that sounded in northern Israel at 1:42 p.m., the IDF said it had intercepted a drone that crossed into Israel from Lebanon. 

Israel's defense minister briefs US's Austin over Iran strikes
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 01:35 PM
Gallant: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 12:50 PM
Israel urges relocation of 14 Lebanese villages north of Awali River
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 12:36 PM
Attempted ramming attack in West Bank, attacker thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 12:29 PM
If Israel proceeds in severing UNRWA ties, it may be suspended from UN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 11:56 AM
Three killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon - report
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 11:27 AM
American planes were ready to rescue Israeli pilots in case of emergency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 08:40 AM
IDF's 162nd Division kills some 40 terrorists in Jabalya, northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 08:11 AM
Mossad chief to travel to Doha to renew hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 07:37 AM
IDF intercepts two drones crossing from Lebanon into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 02:28 AM
Iran should not respond to Israel's strikes, Pentagon chief says
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 01:56 AM
IDF to postpone soldier recruitment due to Iran retaliation fears
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 11:26 PM
Bibi says Israel chose targets in Iran based on its national interests
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 10:31 PM
Hezbollah urges residents of Israeli 'settlements' to evacuate
By REUTERS
10/26/2024 09:29 PM
Home Front Command allows students to return to studies in the north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2024 09:01 PM